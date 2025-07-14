Jared Goff Ranked Top-10 QB by NFL Coaches, Execs for 2025

Jared Goff has officially entered elite territory. According to ESPN’s 2025 quarterback rankings, compiled from polling NFL coaches, executives, and scouts, Goff checks in at No. 8, a major leap forward that reflects both his personal development and the broader rise of the Detroit Lions.

It’s the first time Goff has cracked the top 10 in ESPN’s annual rankings since joining the Lions. He was outside the top tier just a season ago, but his 2024 performance forced a re-evaluation from league insiders.

A Career Year for Goff

Last season, Goff posted career-highs across the board, including:

37 touchdown passes

111.8 passer rating

72.4% completion rate

His consistency and command in Ben Johnson’s offensive system were evident, helping lead Detroit to a 15-2 record and the top seed in the NFC. Though he did throw 12 interceptions, five of them came in a single game against Houston — an outlier in an otherwise efficient season.

One veteran NFC defensive coach told ESPN:

“He’s developed into one of the game’s best pure passers.” Pocket Poise and Coaching Continuity Goff’s improvement hasn’t just been statistical. Scouts and coaches have pointed to his calm in the pocket, his ability to reset his feet, and a newfound rhythm with his receivers as key signs of his growth. “He’s improved in his ability to reset and deliver the ball accurately, and it’s changed his career,” an AFC scout said. Goff’s evolution is also a credit to Detroit’s coaching infrastructure, which has allowed him to play within a system that highlights his strengths — particularly his timing and quick reads in the short-to-intermediate game. Goff Among the NFC’s Best Among NFC quarterbacks, Goff ranks third, trailing only Jayden Daniels and former Lion Matthew Stafford. Notably, he’s slotted ahead of Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts, who came in at No. 9. No other quarterbacks from the NFC North cracked the top 10. Jordan Love received an honorable mention, placing just outside the list in the top 12. A Milestone for Goff and the Lions Goff’s inclusion in the league’s top tier marks a significant moment not only for him, but for the Lions’ broader rise as a contender. Once seen as a stopgap, Goff is now viewed as a core part of Detroit’s future. As the 2025 season approaches with Super Bowl expectations, Goff’s status as a top-10 quarterback gives the Lions even more credibility on the national stage.

