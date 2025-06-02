Jared Goff Ready for a Heavier Workload Under New OC John Morton

The Detroit Lions’ offense is under new management, but quarterback Jared Goff is treating the transition as a chance to expand his influence rather than start from scratch. Speaking after Friday’s OTA session, Goff made it clear he’s eager to shoulder more responsibility now that John Morton has replaced Ben Johnson as offensive coordinator.

TL;DR

New OC John Morton gives Jared Goff added influence in Detroit’s offense.

Goff: “I’ll keep putting more on my plate” if it helps the team score.

Despite Ben Johnson’s exit, Goff expects the offense to improve, not regress.

Expanded audibles, faster tempo, and more deep shots are on the horizon.

“Keep Putting More on My Plate”

“As time goes on, I will certainly have a lot of control,” Goff said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “And something that, if it helps our team be better, helps our offense score points, I’m going to ask for more and keep putting more on my plate.”

Dan Campbell leaned heavily on Goff’s input during the hiring process, so Morton’s arrival already carries the quarterback’s stamp of approval. The two previously crossed paths in 2022, when Morton was a senior offensive assistant in Detroit.

Goff is coming off his best season in Honolulu Blue, which resulted in a fifth-place finish in MVP voting. With virtually every skill-position weapon returning—Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams—the expectation is that a slightly tweaked system can be even more explosive.

No Fear of Regression

Some fans worry that losing Ben Johnson’s play-design wizardry could pull the offense back to earth. Goff isn’t one of them.

“No, of course not, no,” he said, brushing aside talk of a potential dip. “We want to take a step forward. If anything, we’re trying to get better and trying to learn from our mistakes last year and find ways to get better off of them. And yeah, we’ve got guys that are a year older and a little bit more mature and are coming into their own. And it’s fun.”

What “More on His Plate” Could Look Like

Expanded Audibles: Goff hinted at greater freedom to change plays at the line—something Morton has endorsed in previous OC stops.

Goff hinted at greater freedom to change plays at the line—something Morton has endorsed in previous OC stops. Protections & Tempo: Expect the veteran QB to handle more pre-snap protection calls and occasional hurry-up packages.

Expect the veteran QB to handle more pre-snap protection calls and occasional hurry-up packages. Shot Selection: Morton is known to dial up deeper throws; Goff’s chemistry with Williams downfield could blossom under that mindset.

Bottom Line

If Goff’s confidence is any indication, Detroit’s offense isn’t planning to tread water in 2025—it’s gearing up to sprint. More autonomy for the quarterback, familiar weapons all around, and a coordinator intent on continuity have the Lions believing the best version of their attack is still ahead.