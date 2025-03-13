Jared Goff Recalls Phone Call With Detroit Lions That Changed Everything

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, most believed that Goff was just a throw-in and that they would only stick around in the Motor City until they could find a new starter. Fast forward to the present, and Goff is coming off a 2024 season that was worthy of him being a finalist for the NFL MVP award.

Jared Goff and the Phone Call that Changed Everything

During a recent interview, Goff opened up about the first phone call he had with the Lions after he found out he had been traded by the Rams.

“This is what you want, that feeling of someone breathing life into you and telling you how excited they are to have you on their team,” Goff said. “That right there, that moment I’ll never forget.”

Bottom Line

Jared Goff has proven his worth in Detroit, turning what many saw as a temporary move into a career-defining run with the Lions. After the trade from the Rams, Goff has shown he’s more than just a placeholder — he’s become the leader of what is arguably the top offense in the NFL. His 2024 season, which had him in MVP discussions, speaks to how the team and Goff himself have blossomed. That initial phone call where the Lions showed real belief in him set the stage for this transformation. Now, Goff isn’t just filling a role, he’s helping lead the Lions toward the future, and fans should be very excited about the upcoming season!