Friday, February 28, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsJared Goff Receives High Praise From NFL Draft QB Prospect Quinn Ewers
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Receives High Praise From NFL Draft QB Prospect Quinn Ewers

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Yes, Jared Goff still has his haters floating around. In fact, those haters resurfaced in a big way when Goff had one of the worst performances of his career during the Detroit Lions’ devastating playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.But, if you really understand the game of football, and what a solid quarterback looks like, then you know that overall, Goff has done an outstanding job as the Lions signal caller.

Quinn Ewers Loves Him Some Jared Goff

One person who agrees with that is NFL Draft QB prospect Quinn Ewers out of the University of Texas.

While speaking to reporters as the NFL Scouting Combine, Ewers said that his favorite quarterbacks to watch are Goff and Los Angeles Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

Ewers praised Goff saying he plays the game, “the right way.”

Ewers will likely be a mid-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Jared Goff By The Numbers

Jared Goff finished the 2024 season with an impressive passer rating of 111.8, throwing for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 17 games. His outstanding performance earned him a spot in his fourth Pro Bowl.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Make Surprising Decision Regarding Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Next article
Matthew Stafford on Verge of Learning Where He Will Play in 2025
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Email Support

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design