Jared Goff Receives High Praise From NFL Draft QB Prospect Quinn Ewers

Yes, Jared Goff still has his haters floating around. In fact, those haters resurfaced in a big way when Goff had one of the worst performances of his career during the Detroit Lions’ devastating playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.But, if you really understand the game of football, and what a solid quarterback looks like, then you know that overall, Goff has done an outstanding job as the Lions signal caller.

Quinn Ewers Loves Him Some Jared Goff

One person who agrees with that is NFL Draft QB prospect Quinn Ewers out of the University of Texas.

While speaking to reporters as the NFL Scouting Combine, Ewers said that his favorite quarterbacks to watch are Goff and Los Angeles Rams quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

Ewers praised Goff saying he plays the game, “the right way.”

Ewers will likely be a mid-round pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Jared Goff By The Numbers

Jared Goff finished the 2024 season with an impressive passer rating of 111.8, throwing for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions over 17 games. His outstanding performance earned him a spot in his fourth Pro Bowl.