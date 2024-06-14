Jared Goff Reflects on Differing Paths with Rams and Lions





Jared Goff Discusses Personal Growth with Lions vs. Rams

Quarterback Jared Goff recently delved into the contrasting nature of his career experiences with the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions. During a conversation with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Goff elaborated on why his latest contract extension with Detroit carries significant weight compared to his agreement with the Rams in 2019.

Contract Extensions and New Challenges

“This was obviously much harder and had a much deeper meaning to the city and the fans,” Goff stated. “And I had to go through a lot personally to get to this point. That’s the main difference. I think the last three or four years have taught me that every single day is valuable.”

Goff’s journey with the Rams saw him leading the team to Super Bowl LIII, where they were narrowly defeated by the New England Patriots. After this achievement, Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $134 million, with $110 million guaranteed, in 2019. Nonetheless, his tenure with the Rams concluded following a trade to Detroit after the 2020 season.

Lions’ Near-Super Bowl Run

Goff faced a challenging start in Detroit as the team finished 3-13-1 in his first season. However, a remarkable turnaround led the Lions to the cusp of Super Bowl LVIII, missing out by one win. Riding this momentum, Goff signed another four-year extension with the Lions, potentially worth $212 million, including $170 million guaranteed, and a full no-trade clause.

“I feel like because of everything I’ve gone through, I feel like every single day I have to go out here and prove myself to myself and teammates and coaches that I’m the guy to lead them,” Goff noted.

Despite being favored to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LIX with +550 odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Goff remains focused and grounded.

“But it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks,” Goff expressed. “My thought process has changed to that way and I think that’s the way to be. How long am I going to play football for? I don’t know. Hopefully a long time, but maybe one day I won’t be playing here and I hope to look back and say every single day I went out there and tried to prove myself.”