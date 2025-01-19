Jared Goff Reflects on Heartbreaking Playoff Loss to Commanders

After the Detroit Lions’ stunning 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round, quarterback Jared Goff took a moment to reflect on what went wrong. Goff, who had been a key contributor to the Lions' historic 15-2 regular-season record, expressed frustration and disappointment with the outcome of the game.

“It's a humbling game,” Goff said, acknowledging the team’s inability to play at their best when it mattered most. “That is a good team. Had we played our best, would the outcome have been different? I don’t know. But it’s tough to stand here now and process it all.”

Goff, who had been instrumental in guiding the Lions to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, recognized that the team had every opportunity to succeed, especially with home-field advantage and the support of an incredible fan base.

“We had everything we wanted,” Goff continued. “Home field advantage, the fans were incredible. We let it slip out of our hands.”

The loss came after an emotional victory over the Minnesota Vikings, which had given the Lions a sense of momentum heading into the playoffs. But the Commanders quickly deflated that optimism, forcing Goff and the Lions to confront the reality of a season-ending loss.

Despite the crushing defeat, Goff’s acknowledgment of the team’s missed opportunity highlights the level of accountability within the Lions' locker room. While the loss will be hard to shake, Goff's focus is already shifting to the future, and the Lions will look to bounce back stronger in 2025.