Saturday, November 30, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Reflects on Lions Ending Thanksgiving Day Losing Streak

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions' dramatic 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day wasn’t just another victory—it marked the end of a frustrating chapter in the team’s history. For Jared Goff, the win carried even more significance as it ended the Lions' lengthy losing streak on the holiday, a streak that had become a painful part of the franchise's narrative in recent years.

Jared Goff

“Yeah, like I said it was kind of a bucket list (item) for me to win on Thanksgiving and now we can start our new streak of winning,” Goff said as quoted by SI, reflecting on the importance of the win. “But yeah it was big, it was big, and certainly that game came down to the wire there and was – you’re worried about which way it’s going to go. But to get the W in the way we did, and to end that skid that we’ve been on and kind of put that to rest – it’s another kind of check off our list that we’ve been working on for the last handful of years, and it feels good.”

For Goff, who joined the Lions in 2021, this Thanksgiving win wasn’t just about a single victory; it was about erasing a long-standing blemish and achieving something that had eluded the team for years. The Lions had struggled on Thanksgiving for a very long time, and finally breaking through with a win not only gave the team much-needed momentum, but also a sense of accomplishment.

Detroit Lions Rooting Guide

As the game came down to the final moments, there were plenty of reasons to worry about which way the game would swing. But the Lions held their ground, with the defense making key stops and the offense doing just enough to secure the win. Ending the Thanksgiving Day skid was an important milestone for a team that has been working to shift the narrative around the franchise.

“This is another kind of check off our list that we’ve been working on for the last handful of years, and it feels good,” Goff added.

For Lions fans and players alike, this Thanksgiving victory represents more than just a win on the scoreboard—it’s a sign of progress, growth, and the beginning of a new era for Detroit football. As the team moves forward, the focus is now on building a new streak of success, with the Lions proving that they’re capable of turning long-standing struggles into triumphs.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
