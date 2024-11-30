Jared Goff Reflects on Lions Ending Thanksgiving Day Losing Streak

The Detroit Lions' dramatic 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day wasn’t just another victory—it marked the end of a frustrating chapter in the team’s history. For Jared Goff, the win carried even more significance as it ended the Lions' lengthy losing streak on the holiday, a streak that had become a painful part of the franchise's narrative in recent years.

“Yeah, like I said it was kind of a bucket list (item) for me to win on Thanksgiving and now we can start our new streak of winning,” Goff said as quoted by SI, reflecting on the importance of the win. “But yeah it was big, it was big, and certainly that game came down to the wire there and was – you’re worried about which way it’s going to go. But to get the W in the way we did, and to end that skid that we’ve been on and kind of put that to rest – it’s another kind of check off our list that we’ve been working on for the last handful of years, and it feels good.”

For Goff, who joined the Lions in 2021, this Thanksgiving win wasn’t just about a single victory; it was about erasing a long-standing blemish and achieving something that had eluded the team for years. The Lions had struggled on Thanksgiving for a very long time, and finally breaking through with a win not only gave the team much-needed momentum, but also a sense of accomplishment.

As the game came down to the final moments, there were plenty of reasons to worry about which way the game would swing. But the Lions held their ground, with the defense making key stops and the offense doing just enough to secure the win. Ending the Thanksgiving Day skid was an important milestone for a team that has been working to shift the narrative around the franchise.

“This is another kind of check off our list that we’ve been working on for the last handful of years, and it feels good,” Goff added.

For Lions fans and players alike, this Thanksgiving victory represents more than just a win on the scoreboard—it’s a sign of progress, growth, and the beginning of a new era for Detroit football. As the team moves forward, the focus is now on building a new streak of success, with the Lions proving that they’re capable of turning long-standing struggles into triumphs.