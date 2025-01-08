fb
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Reflects on Sheila Hamp’s Leadership as Lions’ Prep for Super Bowl Push

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was visibly emotional when discussing the impact that team owner Sheila Hamp has had on the success of the Lions, particularly during their impressive run this season. Following the Lions' division-clinching victory against the Vikings, Goff spoke highly of Hamp’s leadership, recognizing her commitment to the team and its future.

Jared Goff

“Shoot, Sheila has been as good as it gets across the league,” Goff said. “I always think back to when she stood in front of all you guys and spoke that week. That was as strong as it gets, putting her faith in Dan and Brad and all of us. A lot of owners won’t do that, don’t do that. It’s a lot easier to pull the plug in certain situations. What she’s done, and then obviously it trickles down to Brad and Dan and all of us, it’s been a fun team to be a part of and I couldn’t be happier.”

Jared Goff’s Focus on the Bigger Picture: Winning Super Bowls

While the Lions' NFC North title is a monumental achievement for the franchise, Goff emphasized that this is just the beginning of the team’s goals. Reflecting on the opportunity to compete for championships, Goff remained focused on the bigger picture, noting that winning the division is only the first step on the road to a Super Bowl.

“When I first got here the opportunity you dream about is being able to win division championships and then the NFC North and then ultimately win Super Bowls — that’s what’s next for us,” Goff said. “Yeah, this is fun and exciting and we obviously wanted it really bad and we’re going to enjoy the heck out of it, but it’s step one.”

Goff’s words capture the excitement and the drive that defines this team under the guidance of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes, and Dan Campbell. With a strong foundation in place, the Lions are focused on building on their success, with Super Bowl aspirations firmly in sight.

