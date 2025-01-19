fb
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Removed From Game After Taking Big Hit, Teddy Bridgewater In For Detroit Lions

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
During the second quarter of tonight's Divisional Round game against the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by the Commanders. While trying to make a tackle on the return, Goff was blocked hard into the ground, resulting in a concerning injury.

The Lions have announced that Goff is now being evaluated for a potential concussion, and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has entered the game in his place.

With the situation still unfolding, all eyes will be on Goff’s status as the team assesses his condition. Bridgewater, who rejoined the Lions late in the season, will now take over in what has become a pivotal game for Detroit’s playoff hopes. Stay tuned for further updates on Goff’s condition and the team’s next steps.

