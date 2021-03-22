Jared Goff responds to Michael Brocker’s comment about Matthew Stafford being and upgrade for Rams

Sharing is caring!

Sometimes a person says something that ends up biting them in the butt and that is exactly what happened to new Detroit Lions DL Michael Brockers.

In case you did not already know, Brockers and new Lions QB Jared Goff were teammates with the Los Angeles Rams before Goff was traded to the Lions for Matthew Stafford.

After learning of the trade, Brockers, who was still a member of the Rams at the time, said that Stafford was an upgrade over Goff.

“Is it a level up?” Brockers said. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what [Stafford] brings, it’s a level up [over Goff]. It’s a level up.”

Well, ironically, Brockers was also traded to the Lions, where he and Goff will be teammates once again.

On Monday, Goff was on 97.1 The Ticket and he addressed Brockers’ comment.

“Brock is one of my good friends, and a good teammate and I get it,” Goff said. “He apologized very quickly. … I love Brock. Sometimes it happens, but that guy is my guy. I love Brock and he reached out to me very quickly after that and no ill-will. We’re all good.”

Full Jared Goff quote on Michael Brockers (broken up a little bit because his cell cut out while on air) pic.twitter.com/jlKWT7HSzQ — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) March 22, 2021