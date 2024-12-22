fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Reveals Ben Johnson’s CRAZY Original Idea For ‘Fake Fumble’ Trick Play

W.G. Brady
Following the Detroit Lions' impressive 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears, quarterback Jared Goff shed some light on the behind-the-scenes creation of the now-famous “fake fumble” trick play that left both Bears defenders and FOX announcers completely fooled.

Jared Goff

When asked about the play, Goff revealed that it all started earlier in the week, when offensive coordinator Ben Johnson came up with the initial idea. According to Goff, Johnson asked if he would be willing to actually fake a fumble as part of the play design.

“It started on Monday with Ben asking me if I could actually fumble on purpose,” Goff explained. “We got off that pretty quickly.”

While the idea of a genuine fumble was quickly dismissed, the Lions’ offensive brain trust came up with a creative alternative. On Sunday, Goff executed the play flawlessly: he faked a stumble and Jahmyr Gibbs dove to the ground, selling the play. As the Bears’ defense bit on the misdirection, Goff tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta, who was left wide open.

The trick play worked to perfection, giving the Lions a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and showcasing the creativity and boldness of Ben Johnson’s offensive schemes. Goff’s ability to sell the play and keep the Bears off-balance was key to its success.

Check out the video below to hear more of Goff’s insights on the trick play that helped the Lions extend their lead and ultimately secure the victory over the Bears. It’s a must-watch for fans who love seeing the Lions’ innovative offense in action.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1870948760110461008
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
