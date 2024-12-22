Jared Goff Reveals Ben Johnson’s CRAZY Original Idea For ‘Fake Fumble’ Trick Play

Following the Detroit Lions' impressive 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears, quarterback Jared Goff shed some light on the behind-the-scenes creation of the now-famous “fake fumble” trick play that left both Bears defenders and FOX announcers completely fooled.

When asked about the play, Goff revealed that it all started earlier in the week, when offensive coordinator Ben Johnson came up with the initial idea. According to Goff, Johnson asked if he would be willing to actually fake a fumble as part of the play design.

“It started on Monday with Ben asking me if I could actually fumble on purpose,” Goff explained. “We got off that pretty quickly.”

While the idea of a genuine fumble was quickly dismissed, the Lions’ offensive brain trust came up with a creative alternative. On Sunday, Goff executed the play flawlessly: he faked a stumble and Jahmyr Gibbs dove to the ground, selling the play. As the Bears’ defense bit on the misdirection, Goff tossed a 21-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta, who was left wide open.

The trick play worked to perfection, giving the Lions a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and showcasing the creativity and boldness of Ben Johnson’s offensive schemes. Goff’s ability to sell the play and keep the Bears off-balance was key to its success.

Check out the video below to hear more of Goff’s insights on the trick play that helped the Lions extend their lead and ultimately secure the victory over the Bears. It’s a must-watch for fans who love seeing the Lions’ innovative offense in action.