Jared Goff Reveals Christmas Gift He Gave Lions Offensive Linemen

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff recently shared a fun holiday moment with the media, revealing the special Christmas gift he gave to his offensive linemen. In an effort to show appreciation for their hard work, Goff treated them to “a nice Yeti package with a ton of wagyu and steaks and beef.” (Via Detroit Free Press)

Goff laughed while explaining his gift, saying, “See, it’s hard when you have guys giving out Toyota trucks to try to keep up with that. I hope they like it.”

This was a lighthearted jab at San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who made headlines by gifting his offensive linemen Toyota trucks for Christmas. While Purdy's gift was flashy, Goff’s thoughtful offering of premium steaks and wagyu highlights his own personal touch for the holidays, making sure his linemen know just how much they’re valued.

The gift exchange is a reminder of the camaraderie and bond between a quarterback and his offensive line, something that is key to the Lions' success this season as they push toward the playoffs.