Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Reveals Hilarious Reason Why He Was Laughing At Packers After Final Snap

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Following a commanding victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his offensive linemen were caught sharing a laugh as they knelt out the final moments of the game. This lighthearted moment came in response to some banter from the Packers’ defense, who were clearly not in the best of spirits after the Lions’ 24-14 triumph.

Jared Goff Frank Ragnow

In an interview on 97.1 The Ticket, Goff opened up about the exchange. “They said that they’ll play us again later in the year and we said, ‘Yeah, we know, we’re in the division, we play you guys twice a year every year,'” Goff recounted, highlighting the ongoing rivalry and the familiarity that comes with facing a division opponent.

The laughter and camaraderie among the Lions’ offense were reflective of a team that is not only confident in its abilities but also knows how to enjoy the moment, especially after delivering a strong performance against a long-time rival. The Packers had spent much of the game trying to get under the Lions' skin, but it appears their attempts only fueled the Lions’ competitive spirit.

Detroit Lions studs and duds

With this win, the Lions solidified their position at the top of the NFC North with a 7-1 record, and Goff’s demeanor showed that the team is embracing its success. As they prepare for the rest of the season, moments like these contribute to the growing bond within the locker room and the collective mindset of a team that believes it can compete with the best.

The upcoming rematch in Detroit will surely add another layer to this rivalry, and Goff’s comments indicate that the Lions are ready to continue proving themselves against the Packers. As the Lions continue to roll, fans can expect more memorable moments and heated matchups as the season unfolds.

