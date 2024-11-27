fb
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Reveals How One 2022 Meeting With Dan Campbell Saved Him

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's journey to redemption took a pivotal turn in late October 2022, when he walked into head coach Dan Campbell’s office, assuming that Campbell would bench him. Coming off a disastrous performance against the Dallas Cowboys, where he was responsible for four turnovers during the Lions' 24-6 loss, Goff had hit rock bottom.

As Goff entered Campbell’s office, he braced himself for what he believed would be bad news. He had been the subject of mounting criticism, and with every turnover, the calls for him to be benched grew louder. But what Goff heard in that meeting would change everything.

During a recent interview with Michael Silver of The Athletic, Goff opened up about that late-October meeting with Campbell, and how it helped him get where he currently is.

Jared Goff

The Reassurance and Epiphany

“I know how this thing goes,” Goff recalled in a recent interview with Michael Silver of The Athletic. “I’m not naïve. Is this it for me?”

Despite the mounting pressure, Campbell, known for his unflinching nature and belief in his players, assured Goff that he was sticking with him. The reassurance lifted Goff’s spirits, but it also sparked an epiphany about his own mindset. It was in that moment that he realized he had been trying too hard to force plays and make up for mistakes, which ultimately was holding him back.

“Man, I’ve got to stop trying to do too much,” Goff told Campbell during their conversation. “I’ve been trying to overcome certain things throughout the game, constantly thinking that this is the moment we’re gonna turn it around. I’m squeezing so hard trying to help us win, because we all want it so badly. I have to release that a little bit and just do my job, one play at a time. I’m just gonna do my job and not worry about the rest of it.”

Campbell’s Simple Wisdom

Campbell’s response was simple but profound. “Jared, that’s all I’ve wanted you to do this whole time.”

For Goff, it was a revelation. By focusing on one play at a time, he could release the pressure and allow himself to play freely. That mental shift laid the foundation for his rise back to form as the Lions’ starting quarterback.

The Results: From Struggle to Success

As the weeks went on, Goff’s game improved, and the Lions’ offense found its rhythm. Goff acknowledged that trying less and allowing the game to come to him was the key to his success, both personally and as a leader on the field.

“It’s funny — you do your job one play at a time, and a little momentum starts to build. You do it 10 plays in a row, then 15, then 20, and the other 10 on offense are doing their job, and good things start to happen,” Goff said. “It’s ironic that when you try to do less, more happens.”

A Stronger Bond and a Rejuvenated Career

Looking back on that pivotal meeting with Campbell, Goff understands how important it was for both his career and his relationship with the coaching staff. The bond that formed between Campbell and Goff would become the cornerstone of the Lions’ turnaround, and it helped reignite a fan base that embraced Goff’s redemption story as their own.

Today, Goff is leading the Lions on a path to success, but he’ll never forget the day that Campbell showed faith in him when it seemed like the world was ready to turn their backs.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
