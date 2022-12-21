Jared Goff reveals secret about game-winning TD vs. Jets

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions did not play their best game on Sunday against the New York Jets, but when the game was on the line, Goff found the right man in the right spot. That man, of course, was Brock Wright, who caught a pass from Goff and ran 51 yards for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown. While speaking to reporters, Goff revealed a little secret about the game-winning play call.

What did Jared Goff reveal about the Detroit Lions’ game-winner vs. Jets

While speaking with reporters, Goff revealed that the play the Lions ran to Brock Wright was actually the same play they ran the week before when Penei Sewell went in motion and picked up a huge first down against the Vikings.

“To be honest, that was the same play we ran to Penei the week before,” quarterback Jared Goff said. “It was just different people in different spots. We’ve done quite a bit of that over the last handful of weeks of running similar plays with different people in different spots, and there’s always wrinkles every week of how we want to do things. But we found a bit of our identity, and it’s worked for us.”

Here are the plays, in case you missed them:

First, Brock Wright’s TD from Week 15.

Made the Wright play on 4th down!#DETvsNYJ | 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/RkLdogmS3S — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 18, 2022

Here is Sewell’s play from Week 14: