Jared Goff reveals what he has learned about himself during first season with Detroit Lions

It has been a very rough season for quarterback Jared Goff during his first season with the Detroit Lions. Not only is he struggling individually but the Lions are 1-10-1 as a team.

During the FOX national pregame show on Sunday, Mark Sanchez said he interviewed Goff and he revealed the biggest thing that he has learned about himself this season.

“I’m a lot tougher than I thought,” Goff said without hesitation.

Though Goff has struggled, he has certainly battled.

