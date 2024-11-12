Jared Goff Reveals Words Exchanged With Dan Campbell After Lions Beat Texans

Following the Detroit Lions' thrilling 26-23 victory over the Houston Texans, quarterback Jared Goff shared a heartfelt exchange with head coach Dan Campbell. Despite a rough performance that saw Goff throw five interceptions, the Lions managed to pull off a dramatic comeback in the second half, capped off by a game-winning kick.

On Tuesday, Goff reflected on his conversation with Campbell after the win. “I just expressed to him, that’s why our team is different, because we can handle stuff like that. And he agreed,” Goff said to the crew on 97.1 The Ticket.

The Lions' resilience was on full display as they fought their way back from a 16-point deficit at halftime. Even though Goff’s turnover woes could have derailed the team’s momentum, the quarterback’s confidence and leadership were crucial in the Lions’ ability to stay in the game.

Goff also took a moment to acknowledge the support of his teammates. “I appreciate those guys sticking behind me,” he added.

The Lions have now improved to 8-1 on the season, and the confidence and trust within the team, particularly between Goff and Campbell, are a big reason why they’ve been able to bounce back in difficult situations like this one.