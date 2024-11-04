fb
Monday, November 4, 2024
Detroit Lions

Jared Goff Rips Packers With Photo Of Amon-Ra St. Brown

If you were following the lead-up to the Detroit Lions' impressive 24-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers, you might have caught our earlier post about Amon-Ra St. Brown's cheeky pre-game antics. Sporting a bold “Green Bay Sucks” hoodie, St. Brown set the tone for the rivalry long before the first snap.

Jared Goff

After the Lions secured an easy at Lambeau Field, quarterback Jared Goff joined in on the fun by sharing a photo of St. Brown in that same hoodie on his Instagram story. Goff, who had another ultra-efficient game, showcased his playful side while also throwing some lighthearted shade at the Packers.

This moment encapsulates the growing rivalry between the Lions and Packers and highlights the camaraderie within the Lions' locker room. The team’s disdain for their division rivals is palpable, and fans can't help but love the energy they bring to these matchups.

As the Lions continue their quest for success, it's clear that this rivalry fuels their fire. With players like St. Brown leading the charge, the passion for defeating the Packers is not just a talking point—it's a way of life. Here's to many more victories and epic celebrations against Green Bay! 🦁💙

