Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock

Can Detroit Lions Win With Jared Goff?

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues.

Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind to him. The guys from Beyond the Box (A.J. specifically) make the case that he could be a bigger problem than people believe.

Should the Detroit Lions be happy with Jared Goff at QB?

