Jared Goff had plenty of teammates to credit after the Detroit Lions’ 45–21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. When asked about the play that helped get the offense rolling, he immediately identified Sam LaPorta.

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The Lions quarterback pointed to three catches that helped turn a frustrating start into an offensive breakthrough. His explanation included an admission that LaPorta had helped him out on a less-than-perfect throw.

“I thought Sam was the catalyst today for everything. He really was. He had the fourth-down conversion, which wasn’t a great throw, and he made a great catch.”

That reception was only the beginning of LaPorta’s impact. Goff credited his tight end with extending possessions, creating a manageable fourth down and delivering a touchdown when Detroit went for it again.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Three LaPorta Plays Changed Detroit’s Afternoon

Detroit punted on its first three possessions before scoring on its next seven, producing six touchdowns and a field goal during that stretch. LaPorta helped make that turnaround possible with a critical fourth-down catch and a touchdown on fourth-and-1.

Goff also highlighted a third-down reception that did not reach the sticks. The yards LaPorta gained nevertheless gave Detroit a much more favorable decision on the next snap.

“Then he had the fourth-and-1 touchdown, and he had a number of other catches. The third-and-long that I checked down to him, he went and I think he got us into fourth-and-1, which we then scored on. Those three plays alone change the entire landscape of the game. He’s a hell of a player, and I’m happy he’s on our side.” Related coverage Penei Sewell Has Epic Performance vs. Cardinals Read more →

That sequence illustrates LaPorta’s value beyond the touchdown itself. Turning a long-yardage situation into fourth-and-1 allowed Detroit to keep attacking with far more of its playbook available.

Campbell Saw the Same Turning Point

Dan Campbell’s explanation of the first fourth-down conversion added another important detail. The Lions initially wanted to get the ball to Amon-Ra St. Brown, but Goff worked through his options and found LaPorta.

“We were going to Saint, and he worked his way through it. The O-line gave him time, and he found it. He gave him a ball to make a play on, and he went and made a play, then took a shot and held on to it. That was huge, man. That was really big.”

Goff has previously explained why he stays patient when defenses take away Detroit’s preferred throws. This was another example of the value in continuing through the progression, with LaPorta finishing a difficult catch when the initial option was unavailable.

The play required protection, patience and a receiver willing to absorb contact. Detroit got all three at a point when another empty possession would have prolonged its offensive frustration.

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) makes a catch for a touchdown against Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Goff Credits LaPorta With Helping Restore Detroit’s Identity

LaPorta entered Sunday with attention also surrounding his stalled contract discussions with the Lions. Against Arizona, his quarterback’s assessment centered on how he helped the offense regain its footing.

Goff described Detroit’s aggression as part of an identity the team wanted to reclaim. He also credited the defense for giving the offense time to find it.

“I think we just wanted to kind of get back to who we are. Early on, certainly we were sputtering, and you’ve got to give kudos to our defense for holding us down those first three drives and keeping us in it, not allowing that game to get out of hand.”

Once Detroit found its rhythm, Goff felt the offense could execute whatever was called. His account of how it reached that point began with LaPorta making three plays that kept opportunities alive and turned one into a touchdown.