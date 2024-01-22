Jared Goff says Detroit Lions are not in NFC Championship ‘By accident'

In a remarkable turn of events, our Detroit Lions, under the leadership of quarterback Jared Goff, have advanced to the NFC Championship Game. This success is not a mere stroke of luck, but the outcome of a carefully crafted team strategy and a resilient group of players. The Lions will look to continue their remarkable run next Sunday when they take on the San Francisco 49ers.

What did Jared Goff Say?

Goff's comments following the Lions' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round are telling.

“It's a credit to all the guys in there,” Goff said on Sunday. “We've said this a million times about how it's the same group. It's not like we've added a ton. It's a lot of the same guys, and (Lions GM) Brad (Holmes) and Dan have been very intentional about bringing in those type of guys who can handle moments like today and moments like last week and the ups-and-downs of a season. I think it's all been intentionally done by them, and we're not here by accident.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Consistent Core: Goff emphasizes the role of the consistent group of players in the team's success. Strategic Management: The intentional strategy by GM Brad Holmes and Coach Dan Campbell in building the team is highlighted. Deserved Success: Goff firmly believes that the Lions' spot in the NFC Championship is a result of calculated efforts, not mere luck.

The Bottom Line – Calculated Victory

The Detroit Lions' place in the NFC Championship is no fluke. As quarterback Jared Goff points out, the team's ascent is the result of intentional planning and unwavering resolve from the players and management. The Lions have proven that with the right combination of strategy and determination, even the most daunting goals are attainable. As they prepare for their next challenge, the team's deliberate construction and united spirit will be their greatest assets.