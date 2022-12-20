Jared Goff says Detroit Lions are talking about playoffs

When it comes to sports, whether it be at the professional level or the amateur level, you often hear coaches and players talking about the next game mentality, and not looking ahead toward the future. Well, on Tuesday, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff joined the crew on 97.1 the ticket and he admitted that the Lions have already talked about potentially making the NFL playoffs. That being said, Goff and the rest of the Lions are still focused on winning this week against the Carolina Panthers.

What did Jared Goff say about the Detroit Lions and the Playoffs?

When asked about whether or not the Lions have talked about possibly making the NFL Playoffs, Goff said they have, but that they have to handle their business to get to where they want to be.

“It’s right there in front of us,” Jared Goff said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. “We control our own destiny to an extent and yeah, I think we talk about it just like we talk about everything else. It’s not like we’re trying to hide from it. We know what we need to do, but it’s one week at a time. If we don’t handle our business this week, we’ve got no ability to further talk about it. We have to handle our business every week and see where it falls at the end.”

“We win ‘em, we got a good chance,” Goff said after their win over the Jets. “We don’t win ‘em, we probably don’t.”

Jared Goff says Detroit Lions’ win over Jets is a sign of a really good team

On Sunday, the Lions defeated the New York Jets, despite not playing their best football. Goff said that winning the way they did, is “the sign of a really good team.”

“A team that’s learned how to win now and trusts each other and believes in each other,” he said. “We know that we can do things like that in the fourth quarter and make up for past mistakes and not feel like the game is lost with one mistake. The margin for error is slightly bigger than it used to be. The ability to win in different ways and the ability to win an ugly game on the road like that speaks volumes to who we are now.”

Goff and the Lions have three games remaining on their regular season schedule, and it all begins this coming Saturday against the Panthers.

If the Lions win out, they currently have a 96% chance of making the playoffs.