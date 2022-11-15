Jared Goff says Detroit Lions are ‘tremendously better’ than last year

During his first season with the Detroit Lions, quarterback Jared Goff was part of a team that finished the season with a horrendous 3-13-1 record. Though their overall record was awful, there was some hope heading into the offseason as the Lions finished 3-3 in their final six games. After adding some pieces in free agency and via the 2023 NFL Draft, that hope grew even stronger as the 2022 season approached. Though the Lions are currently off to a 3-6 record, Goff believes the team is ‘tremendously better’ than they were a year ago.

Why does Jared Goff believe the Lions are ‘tremendously better’ than they were in 2021?

On Tuesday, Goff was on 97.1 The Ticket, and he said the Lions are ‘tremendously better’ than they were in 2021.

"We're tremendously better," said Goff. "Obviously, we have as many wins as we did (all of) last year and certainly feel like we should have had three wins before right now. But our roster is better, our offense is playing better, our defense is playing better. We have sound football going on, a lot of stuff that typically leads to wins that we've been doing a lot better this year."

Via 97.1 The Ticket

Goff added that now that the Lions have some momentum going, they feel like they are ready to do some damage to the rest of the teams on their schedule.

“Got a little momentum going after two in a row and our first road win,” Goff said on 97.1 The Ticket. “Feel like we can do some damage now.”

What is next for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions?

If the Lions are going to keep their winning streak alive, Goff and the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them.

Up next for the Lions is a matchup against a tough New York Giants team, followed by what could be their toughest opponent of the year, the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day.

Here is the Lions’ remaining schedule for 2022: