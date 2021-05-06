Jared Goff says Detroit Lions ‘gave him assurance’ prior to 2021 NFL Draft

Sharing is caring!

As we now know, the Detroit Lions used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select OT Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

When the Lions were officially on the clock, QBs Justin Fields and Mac Jones were both available and some believed the Lions should have pulled the trigger on one of the two.

But according to Lions QB Jared Goff, the team gave him assurance before the draft that they would not select a quarterback.

“Yeah, we had some talks before the draft,” Goff said on Thursday.

Nation, do you think the Lions would have selected Trey Lance if he was available, or do you believe they were passing on all QBs not named Trevor Lawrence?