Jared Goff says he appreciates Brad Holmes keeping him in loop on Lions draft plans

When the Detroit Lions sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, they got QB Jared Goff as part of their return package. At the time, many believed Goff was just a bridge quarterback, and that the Lions would move on from him following the 2021 season. Well, fast forward to the present, and not only is Goff still a member of the Lions, but he is still their starting QB. On Tuesday, Goff was in Allen Park for voluntary workouts and he spoke to the media.

Key Points

When the Lions acquired Goff, many believed he would be gone after one season

Goff is the Lions starting QB and Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have made that clear

Goff spoke to reporters on Tuesday during voluntary workouts in Allen Park

What Jared Goff had to say at Voluntary workouts

Here are some of the things Goff had to say on Tuesday: (Updated as the presser goes)

Goff says appreciates Brad Holmes keeping him in the loop on the Lions' draft plans. He said he has ‘all the trust in the world' in Holmes and Campbell. “It's not up to me,” Goff said. “I'll be good to go with whatever happens.”

Goff said he has not spoken to the Lions about a contract extension

Goff jokingly says he did not see Jalen Hurts' contract extension. “Did he?” Goff said. “Didn't see it.”

On playing with bigger expectations: “We’ve missed the playoffs,” Goff said. “Why would we have a bull’s eye? We played better last year, and have a lot of work to do still. But yeah, we’re a better team.”

Jared Goff on Lions' additions: “We know what’s going on. The aggressiveness of taking our shot, knowing we have a team that can compete with anybody and go make some noise this year.” “There’s a vibe, an overwhelming feeling of excitement for what we think we can do.”