When the Detroit Lions traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a trio of draft picks and Jared Goff, most seemed to believe that Goff would just be a placeholder or a ‘bridge’ until the Lions could find their starter of the future.

But ever since the moment the trade was made, Lions GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have continued to say that they believe they can win with Goff.

Jared Goff says he feels more like a ‘Detroiter’ in Year 2

Goff recently spoke to the media and he said he has spent a lot of time with new Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to prepare for the upcoming season.

“We watched a lot of stuff,” Goff said Tuesday. “We watched my old stuff. We watched stuff that he likes from his past. Just kind of went through every piece of the past game in terms of how we want to build it and how he wants to build it, mostly.”

Goff added that Johnson is allowing him to have a voice in the offense.

“It’s exciting for me,” Goff said. “Being in year seven now I feel like I’ve earned kind of having that voice a little bit and he’s given it to me, which is fun.” When asked if he feels more like a ‘Detroiter’ in his second year with the Lions, Goff said, “Absolutely.” “You know your way around the building. You know the coaches. You know the front office. You know everybody,” he said. “You’re able to walk around and feel more confidently knowing your place.” Holmes and Campbell have made it clear that they believe in Goff but it is going to be up to him to turn it up a notch in 2022 and prove that he is not just a ‘bridge’ but a ‘solution.’ Nation, do you think Goff could be the Lions quarterback of the future?

