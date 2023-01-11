Jared Goff says he has not been approached by Lions’ front office

- Advertisement -

Will Jared Goff be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future? On Tuesday, Lions’ GM Brad Holmes was asked about just that, and though he would come straight out and commit to Goff long-term, he pretty much said that would be the case. “I do think that Jared has proven to everybody that he is a starting quarterback for us,” Holmes told reporters. A day earlier, Goff spoke to reporters during the team’s locker clean-out day.

What did Jared Goff say about his future with Detroit Lions?

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Goff said he has not yet spoken to the Lions’ front office about his future in Detroit.

“I’ve loved my time here.” He said he hasn’t been approached by the front office about his future in Detroit, but added, “We’ll see.”

Goff, who was disrespected in Los Angeles prior to being traded to the Lions, added that it feels great to be in a place where he is appreciated.

“It feels great because I’ve been on the flip side of that to be in a place where you are appreciated,” Goff said. “It feels good. And again, these people here, it’s just a special place and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

As it stands, Goff is under contract with the Lions through the 2024 season, and it sure does seem like he will be around for at least that long.

Nation, do you think Goff can win a Super Bowl with the Lions?