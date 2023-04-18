Jared Goff says he is open to contract extension with Detroit Lions but is the feeling mutual?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff said on Tuesday that he would be open to a contract extension with the team. However, he also noted that no conversations have taken place about the matter. Goff has two years remaining on his contract, so there is no immediate need to negotiate a new deal. The Lions have been vocal about their desire to add competition to the quarterback position, which has led to speculation about Goff's future with the team.

Jared Goff says he is open to contract extension with Detroit Lions

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Goff said he is open to signing a contract extension with the Lions, but that the team has not talked to him about it yet.

”I mean of course you’d be open,” Goff said on Tuesday in Allen Park. “It hasn’t been brought to my attention. But yeah, of course, I'm open to anything. It's not up to me. I’m a player, I don’t have to make those decisions. And if I did, I would have made that decision a long time ago. Give me and all my friends all the money in the world. But I just get to play, and if that comes about, that would be great. But we’ll see.”

Bottom Line – Goff may be open but is the feeling mutual?

Goff's openness to a contract extension with the Lions is a positive sign for the team, but it does not guarantee that a deal will be reached. The Lions have several options to consider, including drafting a quarterback or eventually bringing in a veteran to compete for the starting job. Ultimately, the Lions will need to weigh their options and make the best decision for the team's future success. Until then, Goff will continue to work hard and prepare for the upcoming season, knowing that his future with the Lions remains uncertain.