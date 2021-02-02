Jared Goff says he was “extremely disappointed and upset” to be traded to Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions have a new starting quarterback and his name is Jared Goff.

This past Saturday, the Lions agreed in principle to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff, a pair of future first-round picks, and a third-round pick in 2021.

During an exclusive interview with the Los Angeles Times, Goff opened up about being traded and he admitted that he was “extremely disappointed and upset” upon learning he had been dealt to the Lions. But Goff added that those feelings quickly went away after he spoke to the representatives from his new team.

From Los Angeles Times:

Goff said he was “extremely disappointed and upset” upon learning of the trade, but his mood brightened within 30 minutes after speaking to the Lions, whose new general manager, Brad Holmes, was director of college scouting for the Rams, and whose new offensive coordinator is former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn.

Talking to the Lions, Goff said, “is what made me go, ‘oh my God, this is how it’s supposed to feel. This makes me feel great,’ how excited they were, how fired up they were.”

He added: “As time has gone on over the last few days, and even the end of that night, it becomes a positive and you start to feel really good about yourself again. You start to feel, I don’t want to say relief is the word, but you start to feel happy, grateful, ready for a new opportunity. That’s the biggest feeling that I was overcome with that night, and even in the days following.

“Of course you go back and forth, and your emotions go all over the place. But for the most part it’s been this feeling of gratefulness for what I was able to do here and accomplish in L.A., and at the same time excitement for the city I’m coming to, the city I’m going to bring a whole lot of passion to, and a whole lot of hopefully success for a long time.

“I’m not going to sit here and beat my own drum, but I have a lot of pride in being able to be resilient, to have that as a part of my makeup. We had so many great times here, and then there were times that I did have to dig deep, be a man about it, and handle things the right way. I think I did that.”

Nation, do you think that Goff can regain what he had just a few years ago or will he end up just being a bridge until the Lions draft a quarterback?