Jared Goff says ‘meathead’ Dan Campbell knows football as well as Sean McVay

Ever since Dan Campbell had his introductory presser with the Detroit Lions, plenty of national media members (and plenty of others) have referred to the Lions’ new head coach as a “meathead.”

During a recent interview with Michael Silver, Lions’ new QB Jared Goff commented on people saying Campbell is a meathead and while doing so, he compared his new head coach to his old head coach Sean McVay without even saying his name.

“He’s a really smart meathead if he is,” Goff said. “He knows ball just as well as anyone I’ve been around. He can speak it and can show it and can talk it.”

