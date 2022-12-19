Jared Goff sets Detroit Lions record during win over Jets

After a 1-6 start to their 2022 season, the Detroit Lions are absolutely rolling, and a big reason why is the play of quarterback, Jared Goff. In fact, during his last eight games, Goff has completed 66.1% of his passes for 1700 yards and 11 touchdowns to go along with just one interception. His quarterback rating during that time is a very solid 101.5. On Sunday, during the Lions’ 20-17 win over the New York Jets, Goff established a new franchise record.

What Detroit Lions record did Jared Goff establish?

Was Jared Goff great against the Jets? Nope. But, did he take care of the football throughout the game, giving the Lions a chance to win at the end, absolutely.

Goff has been taking care of the ball quite a bit as of late, and according to the Lions’ PR department, he established a new franchise record during Sunday’s win.

Featured Videos



According to the Lions’ PR department, Goff has not thrown an interception in 219 consecutive passes, which is a franchise record and is the longest active streak in the NFL.

As noted in the graphic below, Goff is the first Lions QB to go 6-straight starts without producing a single turnover.