Jared Goff Shares Epic Story About Frank Ragnow’s Toughness

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow is set to make his return to the field this Sunday when the Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys, and his journey back from injury is a testament to his toughness. Ragnow, who missed the Lions' Week 4 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, tore his pectoral muscle during Detroit’s Week 3 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Despite the severity of the injury, Ragnow’s determination to play through pain has not gone unnoticed by his teammates.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff recently joined the crew on 97.1 The Ticket, where he shared an epic story about Ragnow’s resilience and toughness. “He's a super healer, he really is,” Goff said. “He's a freak of nature. It's really impressive to watch him put himself through stuff like that and then come back so quickly. He feels good, he feels ready to go. I know he's excited to be back with us and I'm excited to have him back out there.”

Jared Goff on Frank Ragnow: “The Toughest Guy I've Played With”

Goff went on to explain that Ragnow's ability to play through pain sets him apart from other players he’s encountered in his career. “I don't know if I've played with anybody who's played through more pain and injuries than him. So if that's tough, then damn right, he is the toughest guy I've played with. Plays through anything, wants to be out there with his teammates, doesn't care about the pain, doesn't care about anything.”

Frank Ragnow Played Through His Pec Tear Without Missing a Beat

Incredibly, Ragnow’s toughness was on full display during the Week 3 game against the Cardinals. Goff recalled the moment Ragnow realized he was injured. “When Ragnow was injured last month early in the Lions' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, he told me in the huddle, ‘I think I tore my pec.' I said, ‘Well, are you gonna take yourself out?'”

Ragnow’s response? “No, I’m good,” he told Goff. To which Goff replied, “Alright, well, let's go, let's finish the game.”

With Ragnow’s return this week, the Lions will once again have one of the toughest players in the league anchoring their offensive line. And if Goff’s story is any indication, Ragnow’s determination and grit will be key as the Lions continue their quest for a playoff spot.