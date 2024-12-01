Jared Goff Shares His Bucket List Moment with Turkey Leg After Lions’ Big Win

After the Detroit Lions’ dramatic 23-20 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, quarterback Jared Goff got the chance to enjoy one of the best post-game traditions in the NFL: eating the turkey leg. The iconic moment, often reserved for the winning team on Thanksgiving, was made even more special for Goff, who had this to say about the experience:

“Yeah, it’s the best. I was just talking about – in your NFL career, you have these bucket list items,” Goff said. “You know, holding the Lombardi is obviously number one, but the whole eating the turkey after the Thanksgiving win is up there too and that’s something that I’ll never forget.”

For Goff, the turkey leg wasn’t just a fun tradition—it was a moment to reflect on the unique experiences that come with being an NFL player. After a thrilling victory in front of a national audience, Goff was able to savor the moment with his teammates. “It was actually pretty good, the stuffing was good, we were having a good time, it’s awesome – it’s a memory I’ll have forever,” Goff added, clearly enjoying both the win and the food.

However, not everyone was as enthusiastic about the turkey leg. David Montgomery, the Lions' hard-charging running back, was spotted eating carrots instead of joining in on the iconic tradition. When asked about Montgomery’s choice, Goff joked, “David was eating carrots yeah – I don’t know, he maybe wasn’t hungry.”

While Goff and his teammates celebrated with the Thanksgiving feast, Montgomery’s preference for carrots instead of turkey became a lighthearted moment during the festivities. Regardless of the food choices, both players played crucial roles in the Lions’ win, with Montgomery contributing to the offense and Goff leading the team through a tense finish.

For Goff, the turkey leg was more than just a meal—it symbolized the culmination of a memorable day and a tradition he’ll surely cherish throughout his career. As for Montgomery, well, maybe next year he’ll opt for a turkey leg instead of his veggie snack. Either way, the victory will be remembered by both players and Lions fans for years to come.