Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions on a furious fourth-quarter comeback but, unfortunately, they came up just short in a 41-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Following the game, Goff spoke to the media and he was not about to make any excuses for how he played during the first half of the game. He addressed the awful pick-6 he threw, Penei Sewell’s play at LT, his connection with T.J. Hockenson, and how his running backs and wide receivers made effort all day long.

Here is the full video.