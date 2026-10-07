The Detroit Lions may be 2-2 and searching for answers after a frustrating loss to the Carolina Panthers, but Jared Goff’s stock is moving sharply in the opposite direction.

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In its updated quarterback rankings entering Week 5, PFF moved Goff all the way up to No. 10, a five-spot jump from No. 15 one week ago. The ranking is particularly notable because PFF explains that its weekly list considers both current performance and previous seasons rather than simply sorting quarterbacks by their 2026 grades.

Jared Goff Cracks PFF’s Top 10

Goff’s rise comes after another productive performance despite Detroit’s 32-26 loss to Carolina. He completed 32 of 52 passes for 412 yards and a touchdown, continuing a remarkably clean start to the season in which he has yet to throw an interception.

The underlying numbers are even more impressive. Goff has thrown for 1,214 yards and nine touchdowns with zero interceptions through four games, while his 86.4 PFF passing grade ranks No. 1 among qualified NFL quarterbacks. His overall PFF grade sits at 85.8, seventh among quarterbacks.

PFF’s Gordon McGuinness noted that Goff is currently on pace for the best grade of his career after his strong start to 2026. That performance was enough to vault him past several notable quarterbacks, with Jordan Love at No. 12, Jalen Hurts at No. 18, Justin Herbert at No. 22 and Aaron Rodgers at No. 23 in the latest rankings.

Lions Need Goff’s Hot Start to Continue

The frustrating part for Detroit is that Goff’s excellent start hasn’t translated into an excellent start for the team. The Lions have lost two of their first four games, largely because a struggling defense has forced the offense into situations where there is almost no margin for error.

Dan Campbell Wants 35 Points a Game

Dan Campbell made it clear on his weekly radio show Tuesday that he isn’t interested in using those defensive problems as an excuse for his offense. The Lions coach challenged his talented offensive group to pursue greatness, arguing that a unit featuring Goff and Detroit’s collection of playmakers should aspire to score at least 35 points per game.

Goff’s individual performance suggests the quarterback is already doing plenty of his part. He now has a top-10 ranking to show for it, and PFF’s grading suggests his actual passing performance has been even better than that ranking indicates.

The Lions need to start winning more football games.

But through four weeks, blaming No. 16 would be awfully difficult.