Jared Goff had every reason to point somewhere else after the Detroit Lions walked out of Charlotte with a 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday night.

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Detroit’s defense surrendered 32 points. The Lions managed just 15 rushing attempts, penalties helped kill a fourth-quarter scoring opportunity, and Carolina controlled much of the second half. Yet when Goff was asked about Detroit’s final chance to steal the game, he pointed the finger directly at himself.

The Lions quarterback had the ball at his own 13-yard line with 2:06 remaining, no timeouts and a chance to turn a frustrating night into a dramatic victory. Detroit never picked up a first down, and Goff wasn’t interested in making excuses afterward.

Goff: ‘I Let Us Down a Little Bit’

Goff said he believed the Lions could pull off the comeback once they got the football back, especially after Detroit had cut Carolina’s lead to six with a late touchdown.

“Yeah, I did. I thought we just needed that first score to cut it to one score. The drive before we scored on that, I thought we would get it done on. We didn’t. “But yeah, just getting the ball with two minutes and a chance to win it, that’s all we want. We had the chance, and yeah, it feels like I let us down a little bit not scoring there at the end to win the game.”

That’s a quarterback taking ownership, even though this loss certainly wasn’t all on him.

Goff finished 32-of-52 for 412 yards and one touchdown, while Jameson Williams topped 100 receiving yards. Detroit’s final possession began at its own 13 with 2:06 remaining, but the Lions failed to move the chains.

A Different Ending Than Detroit Needed

The frustrating part for Detroit is that Goff had helped give the Lions a chance in the first place. His eight-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta with 3:38 remaining completed a 67-yard scoring drive and pulled the Lions within 32-26.

The Lions’ official postgame coverage detailed a night in which Detroit continued searching for answers following another uneven performance. The loss dropped the Lions to 2-2 through four games.

Goff Has Answered Criticism Before

Goff has been in this position before already this season. Following Detroit’s earlier loss to Buffalo, he pushed back against the idea that the Lions needed to panic, and Detroit responded by beating the Jets the following week.

He also wasn’t interested in taking a victory lap after that Jets win. When asked whether the critics he previously called “vultures” would quiet down, Goff offered only a two-word response: “We’ll see.”

Now Detroit has another response to make.

Goff could have walked away Sunday night talking about everything that went wrong around him. Instead, the Lions’ quarterback looked at the final possession, saw an opportunity to win the football game and decided that was the part he was responsible for.

Whether that’s entirely fair to Goff is another question.

But quarterbacks get paid to want the ball in that situation. Goff got it, Detroit had its chance, and he clearly expected himself to finish the job.