On Sunday afternoon, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions took care of business by defeating the Washington Commanders by a score of 36-27 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions moved to 1-1 on the season and they are currently tied for first place in the NFC North.

One of the big reasons why the Lions defeated the Commanders was the play of Goff. During the game, Goff completed 20-of-34 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions.

Jared Goff talks about change in mentality with Detroit Lions

Following the game, Albert Breer asked Jared Goff about the change in mentality with the Detroit Lions and Goff said it is all about “expectations and beliefs.”

“It’s expectations and beliefs,” Goff told me. “When things are going bad or you’re losing, you don’t expect to win and you don’t believe in something the coach is telling you. It’s a 180 this year. We walk on the field and we do expect to win. We expect to win by a lot, if we can. And furthermore, the game starts slipping away [like it did against Philly], and [we] still believe in each other, believe in O.K., all we got to do is get one play and then we’re going to have our counterpunch. Truly, that belief and that faith can flip a game and today it did.”

One thing is for sure, ever since Dan Campbell took over as head coach of the Detroit Lions, there is most definitely a change in the expectations and beliefs of the players, including Jared Goff.