Jared Goff talks about his relationship with OC Ben Johnson

We are just hours away from the start of the 2022 NFL regular season and it is going to be very exciting to see how the Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff performs under the leadership of offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.

Though Johnson has not yet “officially” been named as the Lions’ play-caller for the regular season, he has been calling the plays during the preseason, and head coach Dan Campbell has said he has been impressed.

Johnson recently spoke to reporters and he said that quarterback Jared Goff has had a “great camp.”

“I think he’s had a great camp,” Johnson said Friday. “He’s displaying a lot of confidence within this system right now and once again, we’re trying to tailor it to what he does best.”

Jared Goff sounds very happy about his relationship with OC Ben Johnson

But it is not just Ben Johnson who is confident in Jared Goff.

On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he said that working closely with Johnson has been “better than he ever expected”.

“Yeah, it’s been better than I could ever imagine,” Goff responded when asked about his relationship with Johnson. “The trust he has in me, and the amount of questions he asks me, and vice versa, the amount of questions I can ask him. And his responsiveness, and how great he is at listening, all that stuff is so helpful for a quarterback and I don’t take it for granted. He’s a great coach and someone I’m excited to work with.”