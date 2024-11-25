Jared Goff Talks About How Lions Fans Are on a Mission to Change Road Games

After a dominant performance in a road game, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff expressed his appreciation for the fans who continue to make their presence felt away from Ford Field. The Lions have seen a growing number of their passionate supporters traveling to games across the country, and Goff has noticed just how much of a difference they make.

The Power of Traveling Fans

“It's pretty dang cool on the road, regardless of them doing my chant or anything like that,” Goff said as quoted by SI, acknowledging the love he receives from fans even when the focus isn't directly on him. “It's awesome to have a fan base that travels and makes a difference on the road.”

Goff went on to reflect on how Detroit's fans don’t just show up—they make an impact. “Our fans don’t just go to the game, they go to the game to affect the game. They certainly do that at home, and then even today on the road.”

Detroit Lions Fans Take Pride in Changing the Game

Goff highlighted specific moments from earlier in the season, such as the Lions' matchups against Houston and Arizona, where the fans' energy seemed to alter the flow of the game. “I go back to Houston and Arizona, like they show up to change the game, to affect the game, and they take it on themselves.”

Gratitude for the Unwavering Support

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, Goff continued, “We love it. We love it. The love they show me and the love they show our team is something I'll never take for granted.”

With the Lions' growing success, their fanbase has truly become a key factor in the team’s ability to perform under pressure—no matter the location. And Goff is certainly grateful for the unwavering support that continues to drive the team, both at home and on the road.