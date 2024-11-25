Jared Goff Talks Detroit Lions Confidence on 3rd and 4th Downs

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was instrumental in the team’s dominant 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and post-game, he shared some insight into the offense’s approach on third downs and their confidence in running the ball.

Confidence in the Ground Game

When asked about the Lions’ decision to run the ball on third down in key situations, Goff explained the reasoning behind the strategy. “Well yeah, I think in those situations, we're typically thinking that we're going to go for it on fourth down anyways,” Goff said as quoted by SI. “So, we were feeling pretty confident they were going to call one of their third-down calls, and our run should be pretty good. At the very least, we’ll get into fourth-and-short and go for it.”

The confidence wasn’t just about getting a manageable fourth-down situation but about the ability to break off big runs, which the Lions did on several occasions. “It gives us a chance to do exactly what we did, where you can pop a run for 15-plus yards,” Goff continued. “It's rare to be able to do that and have two backs that can kind of do that.” The two backs Goff is referring to, of course, are David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, both of whom have been key contributors to the Lions’ running game.

The Mindset Behind Fourth Downs

Goff also elaborated on how the team approaches these situations mentally. When offensive coordinator Ben Johnson calls for a run on third down, the players have the mindset that they have two downs to work with, not just one.

“When he calls that play, I'm pretty sure,” Goff said. “Now, if we go negative and it's a negative run, we'll kick a field goal, but when he calls a run in that situation, I think we all kind of know, ‘All right, we’ve got two downs.’ It becomes almost second-and-eight in our head instead of third-and-eight. We just play it like that.”

This mindset has helped the Lions develop one of the most effective and aggressive offenses in the league, with the ability to control the ball on the ground and make confident decisions even when facing tough third downs.

Looking Ahead

As the Lions continue to push toward the postseason, their ability to stay confident and aggressive in key situations, like third and fourth downs, will be crucial. With a balanced offense and a strong running game, led by Montgomery and Gibbs, Detroit has the tools to continue their impressive season and remain in contention for run at the Super Bowl.

Goff’s leadership on and off the field is clearly a driving force behind the offense's success, and his understanding of the game plan and the team’s mindset is a big reason why the Lions are sitting comfortably atop the NFC. As the season progresses, expect more of these critical, calculated decisions that allow the Lions to control the game and maintain their momentum.