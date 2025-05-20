Jared Goff to Star in the Second Season of ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix

Detroit Lions star Jared Goff is set to feature in the second season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed television series ‘Quarterback’, which is scheduled to premiere in July this year.

Following his trade from the Los Angeles Rams, the quarterback has established himself as the face of the Lions, and his story will now be told in a television show.

Goff will headline season two alongside Cincinnati Bengals ace Joe Burrow and Atlanta Falcons star Kirk Cousins.

The show will give fans a behind the scenes look at what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in the National Football League (NFL) and Goff’s achievements place him at the centre of things.

The California-born star has led the Lions to back-to-back titles in the National Football Conference (NFC) North, although his exploits haven’t been enough to propel his side to the Super Bowl.

The Quarterback series is produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions.

It first premiered in 2023, with Cousins headlining the show alongside Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Washington Commanders ace Marcus Mariota.

The show was a big hit for Netflix, enough for the streaming franchise to renew the series for a second season.

How Goff Went from Surplus to Requirements in Los Angeles to Lions Talisman

Despite being selected first overall by the Rams in the 2016 NFL Draft, Goff was forced to play second fiddle to veteran quarterback Case Keenum for the first nine games.

He eventually got his chance in the final seven games and was impressive in his debut against the Miami Dolphins, completing 17-of-31 attempts for 134 yards.

Goff ended his rookie season with a record of 112/205 completed passes for 1,089 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 16 rushing yards and a touchdown.

However, he never tasted victory, with the Rams going on to lose all of those seven games.

After five years on their books, Goff was deemed surplus to requirements and shipped off to Detroit as part of a blockbuster deal for Matthew Stafford.

He was seen as nothing more than a stop-gap – a notion fuelled by the fact that his former employers went on to win the Super Bowl with Stafford.

However, Goff refused to fade into mediocrity. He morphed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and steered the Lions to consecutive NFC North titles.

Goff was a finalist for AP NFL Most Valuable Player (MVP) following his exploits. He was also the number one seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history, with a 15-2 record.

He passed for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns, but the Lions failed to make it to the Super Bowl as they were knocked out in the divisional round by Washington. Quarterback season two will document Goff’s record-breaking achievements as well offer an all-access pass into his life on and off the field.

The success of Netflix’s Quarterback is a perfect example of how the streaming giant is helping the NFL broaden their global footprint by telling some of the most heartwarming stories from the league.

The streaming giants have found a winning formula that leaves both die-hard fans and casual viewers glued to their screens. The NFL isn’t the only sport profiting from Netflix’s global reach.

Their Drive to Survive docuseries sent Formula One’s (F1) popularity through the roof, both in the United States and abroad, and Netflix has had a similar impact in other sports.

They are having the same effect on the NFL with Quarterback. The series is creating a deeper connection between the players and NFL fans, which translates into higher TV ratings, merchandise sales and social media interactions.

The increasing popularity of Netflix’s docuseries has had a knock-on effect on the global betting industry. That point is hammered home in Australia.

Aussie fans have a well-documented love for a punt, but their primary focus has traditionally been rugby and horse racing. However, Netflix’s coverage has increased the demand for NFL markets.

Many new betting sites in Australia have ramped up their coverage of the NFL as Aussie punters clamour to wager on a sport they are now much more familiar with.

The NFL is eager to expand its international footprint, and Netflix is playing a huge role in making that possible thanks to their ability to reach global audiences.

Unlike regular sports broadcasts, Netflix’s content is available on demand, so it doesn’t matter where they are on the global map – fans can always tune in whenever they want.