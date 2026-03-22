Detroit Lions TE Calls Out Jared Goff Critics

The Detroit Lions continue to roll with one of the NFL’s most productive offenses, but that hasn’t stopped the outside noise surrounding their quarterback.

New tight end Tyler Conklin made it clear this week that he’s not here for that narrative.

Conklin Doesn’t Hold Back

Appearing on “Crunch Time Sports,” Conklin didn’t hesitate to defend his new quarterback—and he did it in a way that felt genuine, not rehearsed.

“Jared Goff is one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League. Now, I’ve always defended him also behind the scenes. Just because he doesn’t get, he gets way too much hate,” Conklin said as quoted by Lions OnSI.

That wasn’t a one-off comment either. He doubled down by pointing to the bigger picture and the production that continues to get overlooked.

“I felt the same way about Justin Herbert. But Jared Goff, I think the numbers speak for itself, the way the Lions offense has been, all those things.”

The Social Media Factor

Conklin also touched on something players around the league have quietly acknowledged for years—the impact of social media on public perception.

“That’s kind of just a problem with social media nowadays,” Conklin added, “Everybody kind of has their opinion, whether it’s a good one or not. Whatever. You’re allowed to have an opinion.”

It’s a simple point, but one that explains a lot. In a world where every play gets dissected instantly, consistency doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.

The Numbers Back It Up

If the argument is about production, Goff has plenty to stand on.

In 2025, and 34 touchdowns while completing 68 percent of his passes. That level of efficiency helped power Detroit’s offense into one of the league’s most dangerous units.

Those aren’t empty stats either. They’ve translated into wins, playoff relevance, and a team that expects to compete every season.

Inside the Building, There’s No Debate

While the outside conversation continues, the message inside Detroit is clear.

The Lions believe in Goff. Teammates are backing him publicly. And players like Conklin are stepping in and saying what many around the organization already feel.

Bottom Line

Jared Goff keeps producing. The Lions keep winning.

And as Tyler Conklin made clear, the criticism isn’t going to change what’s happening on the field.