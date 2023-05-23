In a list recently published on NFL.com, Bucky Brooks reveals his confidence rankings on nine quarterbacks in a make-or-break year. Leading the way on the list is Detroit Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, who is entering the second-to-last season on his current contract. If Goff is able to ball out as he did in 2022, he will almost certainly get a mega-contract extension from the Lions. If he takes a step back, he could find himself in a very difficult position.

Key Points

Jared Goff tops ‘Make or Break' list for 2023

Here is what Bucky Brooks has to say about him having the most confidence in Jared Goff.

“The buzz surrounding the Lions can be attributed to Goff's ability to direct what was one of the league's most explosive offenses in 2022. The former No. 1 overall pick shredded opponents ill-equipped to handle the pace, timing and rhythm of Detroit's attack. Defensive coordinators were not able to counter Goff's ability to operate like a pass-first point guard running a fast break from the pocket. The veteran has two years remaining on his current contract, but the Lions could conceivably move on from the veteran sooner than that, since he's owed no more guaranteed money after this season, per Over The Cap. They did also just draft a quarterback (Hendon Hooker). But there are indicators — glowing public comments by coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, along with Holmes' acknowledgment earlier this month that the team and Goff's agent have discussed an extension — that the team is high on him. As the Lions continue to upgrade the playmakers on the perimeter, Goff can cement his place in Detroit's plans for the future by sparking a playoff run and, perhaps, unlikely Super Bowl appearance.”

Bottom Line: A Pivotal season for Jared Goff

Jared Goff's placement at the top of Bucky Brooks' ‘Make or Break' list highlights the pivotal nature of the upcoming season for the Detroit Lions quarterback. Goff's ability to lead an explosive offense in 2022 has instilled confidence and optimism among fans and analysts alike. However, with only two years remaining on his contract and the presence of a newly drafted quarterback in Hendon Hooker, Goff faces a critical juncture in his career. The 2023 season will serve as a defining moment, determining whether he secures a lucrative contract extension or finds himself facing uncertain prospects. The pressure is on, and all eyes will be on Goff as he looks to deliver a standout performance and solidify his future with the Lions.