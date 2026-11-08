The Detroit Lions picked up another victory Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins, but Jared Goff’s touchdown streak, one of the most impressive runs in franchise history, officially came to an end.

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For the first time in nearly two years, quarterback Jared Goff went an entire regular-season game without throwing a touchdown pass, snapping his remarkable streak of 30 consecutive games with at least one passing touchdown.

The streak, which began on Thanksgiving Day in 2024, was the longest in Detroit Lions history and the longest active streak in the NFL entering Sunday’s matchup.

And while Goff would certainly trade any individual record for another victory, the run he put together deserves recognition.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) tosses the ball to running back Sione Vaki (33) against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff’s Touchdown Streak Ends at 30 Games

Goff entered Sunday’s game against Miami having thrown at least one touchdown pass in every regular-season appearance since November 28, 2024, when the Lions defeated the Chicago Bears 23-20 on Thanksgiving.

The streak spanned portions of three seasons and helped establish Goff as one of the NFL’s most consistent quarterbacks.

According to the Detroit Lions’ official website, Goff extended his streak to 28 games during Detroit’s October 11 victory over Arizona, setting the franchise record while maintaining the NFL’s longest active streak.

He added two more touchdown passes against Green Bay on October 25 before throwing another against Minnesota on November 1.

As we previously reported following Detroit’s victory over the Packers, Goff had already made NFL history earlier this season by becoming the first quarterback to throw at least 14 touchdown passes without an interception through his team’s first six games.

Now, his touchdown-pass streak has finally ended at 30.

Goff Falls Just Short of Patrick Mahomes’ Streak

What makes Goff’s accomplishment especially impressive is how it compares to some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.

According to the all-time list of consecutive games with a touchdown pass, Patrick Mahomes threw at least one touchdown pass in 31 consecutive regular-season games from 2019 through 2021.

Goff entered Sunday’s contest needing just one more touchdown pass to match that mark.

Instead, his streak ends one game short.

For perspective, Drew Brees holds the all-time NFL record with a touchdown pass in 54 consecutive games from 2009 through 2012.

Goff’s 30-game run might not have challenged Brees’ historic mark, but it still placed him among some remarkable company.

And considering the week-to-week challenges of playing quarterback in the NFL, maintaining that level of consistency for nearly two years is no small accomplishment.

Detroit Lions Get the Result That Matters Most

Of course, the most important number coming out of Sunday’s game isn’t the number of touchdown passes Goff threw.

It’s the number of wins the Lions have accumulated.

Detroit entered Miami with a 5-2 record following three consecutive victories, including last weekend’s emotional 19-15 win over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions left Miami with a 19-9 victory that moved them to 6-2.

As we previously covered following that victory, Goff connected with Jameson Williams for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

This time, the Lions found a way to win without Goff adding another touchdown pass to his résumé.

That says something about Detroit’s ability to win in different ways.

Not every victory requires a spectacular passing performance, and not every successful offensive afternoon results in a touchdown through the air.

Goff’s historic streak may be over, but his importance to Detroit’s success certainly hasn’t changed.

And if the Lions keep stacking victories, something tells me their quarterback won’t spend much time worrying about the record that got away.

Thirty consecutive games with a touchdown pass. One franchise record. And an impressive run that Lions fans won’t soon forget.