Jared Goff Sends Message to Critics Ahead of Matchup vs. Giants

If there’s one thing Jared Goff doesn’t do, it’s hide from a bad game. And after a frustrating, very un-Goff-like performance against the Eagles, the Lions quarterback walked into this week ready to own it, learn from it, and move on.

Goff didn’t sugarcoat how it felt re-watching the tape. “It was no fun. Frustrating, all that,” he admitted. But the message that followed said more about who he is: “…you learn from it… you try to find little bits and pieces that you can get better from.”

And that’s been the theme of Goff’s entire week, not excuses, not dwelling, just deliberate improvement.

Not Pressing the Panic Button

Goff made it clear he’s not treating last Sunday like some sort of crisis moment. When asked what he learned from the film, he simply said he needed to “be better in certain areas” and “put the ball where I want to.” Straight to the point. No overreaction. No drama.

Even when reporters brought up the batted passes, and the claim from the Eagles’ defensive line that they spotted something in his release, Goff shrugged it off: “No, not at all… right now I consider that an outlier.”

That’s him in a nutshell: fix what needs fixing, ignore the noise.

Re-Centering With St. Brown

When asked about conversations with Amon-Ra St. Brown after a rare off-day for their connection, Goff didn’t hesitate: “We’re good… I’d consider that an outlier.”

No meeting, no crisis talk, just a veteran quarterback trusting years of chemistry.

Eyes on the Giants — and the Season Reset

With the Lions back home for a three-game stretch, Goff sees the opportunity right in front of them.

“It’s nice to be in front of our fans again… feel that juice, feel that energy,” he said. And for a team that thrives at Ford Field, that could be exactly what they need.

He also made it clear there’s only one thing he actually cares about right now:

“I’m worried about winning games… if we have 100 yards, if we win the game, it’s all that matters.”

Classic Goff. Numbers don’t matter, the “W” does.

A Veteran Resetting the Standard

If there’s one takeaway from Goff’s midweek check-in, it’s this: last week didn’t rattle him. He’s been around long enough to know that every season has its dips, and the only thing that matters is how quickly you climb out of them.

The Lions need their quarterback steady. They need him confident. And listening to him Wednesday, one thing is obvious:

He’s already moved forward. The question now is whether the Lions offense can follow his lead, starting Sunday against the Giants.