Jared Goff Savagely Trolls Louis Riddick While Calling Out Commanders Defender At Same Time

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t usually one to stir the pot, but on Tuesday morning during his weekly hit on 97.1 The Ticket, he casually delivered one of the funniest and most pointed lines of the season. And he did it while roasting not one, but two people.

Goff Explains the Trash-Talk Moment With Commanders Defender

Goff was asked about the moment when Washington Commanders defender Javon Kinlaw stepped toward him barking after a play, clearly trying to get inside his head. Goff described the scene with the same steady tone he uses to break down coverages.

“He jumped offside, I told him he jumped offside, he said I know,” Goff said via Will Burchfield. “Idk why he was so excited about jumping offside, but he was. And that was before they punched Saint in the face, so I can’t wait to see Louis Riddick break that one down for us this week on Turning Point.”

Goff: "He jumped offside, I told him he jumped offside, he said I know. Idk why he was so excited about jumping offside, but he was. And that was before they punched Saint in the face, so I can’t wait to see Louis Riddick break that one down for us this week on Turning Point." 😲 https://t.co/gpLgdcoXaF — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) November 11, 2025

That’s a premium-level troll. A spicy combination meal. A “this-clip-will-be-all-over-social-media-by-lunchtime” moment.

Kinlaw gets hit for talking tough after jumping offside, and then Goff pivots to Louis Riddick with the smoothness of a veteran quarterback changing a play at the line.

The Louis Riddick Dig Was Not Accidental

Lions fans haven’t forgotten what happened recently with the controversial “Turning Point” narration that framed Brian Branch unfairly. That video stirred up fans, players, and even former players. It led to a response from Riddick and a statement from the NFL, neither of which satisfied a Lions fan base tired of being misrepresented.

So when Goff name-drops “Turning Point” again? Oh, he knew exactly what he was doing. It was dry humor, Detroit-style. A friendly reminder that the Lions heard every word said about their teammate, and they didn’t appreciate it.

This wasn’t anger. It wasn’t a clapback. It was a smirk. A perfectly placed jab. The kind that says, “We see you, and we’re not bothered.”

Goff’s Swagger Is Showing More Than Ever

What stands out most is the confidence. Detroit has won big games. The locker room is tight-knit. The quarterback is playing clean, controlled football, and he’s doing it with a calm edge.

Kinlaw’s trash talk didn’t shake him. Riddick’s video didn’t shake the team. If anything, it feels like Detroit is more united now than before the drama.

This version of Jared Goff?

He’s comfortable. He’s confident. And he’s not afraid to deliver a subtle jab when the moment is right.