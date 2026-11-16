Jared Goff’s Troubling Trend Is Being Overshadowed by Lions’ Winning Streak

The Detroit Lions are rolling right now, and with five consecutive victories, a 7-2 record, and one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses, there is plenty to be excited about in the Motor City. But while the Lions continue stacking wins, quarterback Jared Goff has developed a troubling trend that deserves some attention.

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Following Detroit’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Germany, Goff has now thrown four interceptions over his last three games. That might not sound like a major concern, but considering he did not throw a single interception during Detroit’s first six games, the sudden increase is difficult to ignore.

And with the Lions preparing for a critical stretch of games that could determine the NFC North championship, protecting the football will become more important than ever.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff’s Turnovers Are Becoming a Concern

Through the first six games of the 2026 season, Goff was doing an outstanding job taking care of the football. He entered Week 8 without throwing an interception, helping Detroit establish itself as one of the NFC’s most dangerous teams.

But things have changed over the past three games, with Goff throwing four interceptions, including two against New England on Sunday. While the Lions have managed to overcome those mistakes, there is no guarantee that trend will continue against tougher competition.

The most interesting part is that Goff has continued putting up impressive passing numbers despite the turnovers. Against the Patriots, he completed 20 of 31 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a 101.9 passer rating.

Those are numbers most quarterbacks would gladly take, and they certainly helped Detroit cruise to another convincing victory. However, the interceptions prevented what otherwise could have been an even more dominant offensive performance.

Goff also recently saw his remarkable touchdown-pass streak come to an end against the Miami Dolphins. After throwing a touchdown pass in 30 consecutive games, the veteran quarterback was held without one during Detroit’s 19-9 victory in Week 9.

Lions’ Winning Streak Has Hidden Some Mistakes

The good news for Detroit is that Goff’s overall season has still been excellent. According to his official Lions player statistics, he has completed 67.4% of his passes for 2,437 yards, 18 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 105.9 passer rating through nine games.

But the difference between Goff’s first six games and his last three is worth examining. When a quarterback goes from six consecutive games without throwing an interception to four picks over three games, it raises legitimate questions about whether he is taking more chances or simply making mistakes he wasn’t making earlier in the season.

Fortunately, Detroit has enough offensive firepower to overcome those occasional setbacks. Jahmyr Gibbs has been nearly unstoppable, Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to produce at an elite level, and Jameson Williams gives Goff another dangerous weapon.

The Lions have also overcome stretches of offensive inconsistency while continuing to find ways to win games. That is certainly encouraging, but turnovers can become much more costly when facing the NFL’s best teams.

Jared Goff Must Clean Things Up Before Playoffs

Perhaps the biggest reason Goff’s recent interceptions are concerning is the reported season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson. With Detroit potentially losing its best defensive player for the remainder of the season, there could be even more pressure on the offense to carry the load.

And while throwing two interceptions against New England didn’t prevent a comfortable victory, those same mistakes could prove devastating against teams such as the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, or Green Bay Packers.

Goff doesn’t need to be perfect for Detroit to win football games, and his 18-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio remains impressive. But he does need to return to the ball security that helped make the Lions so dangerous during the first six games of the season.

The Lions are 7-2, winners of five straight, and firmly in the race for the NFC North championship. There is absolutely no reason for panic, but there is reason to pay attention.

Because if Detroit wants to turn this impressive regular season into a legitimate Super Bowl run, taking care of the football will be critical.

And that starts with Jared Goff.