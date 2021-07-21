Jared Goff was NFL’s most efficient QB in red zone last season

The Detroit Lions pulled off one of the biggest moves in franchise history earlier this year, sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and a bevy of draft capital.

And while new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will be looking to put his own mark on Detroit’s new-look offense, he’ll certainly be aided by Goff, who happened to boast the NFL’s top accuracy in the red zone last season.

Utilizing data from Sports Information Systems (SIS), analyst Brad Congelio gives us a visual idea of just how efficient Goff was last year:

Last year with Los Angeles, Goff completed 370 of 552 passes while racking up 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns. What kind of season will Goff enjoy with Detroit in his first year in the Motor City?

