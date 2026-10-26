The Detroit Lions escaped Ford Field with a thrilling 20-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and head coach Dan Campbell’s late-game decisions have sparked plenty of conversation. While some fans questioned Detroit’s aggressive approach, quarterback Jared Goff offered a strong endorsement of how the coaching staff handled the game’s final minutes.

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The Lions deliberately passed up opportunities to score a touchdown on their final possession, instead choosing to drain the clock and set up Jake Bates for the winning field goal. Goff believes the strategy was executed nearly perfectly, even if it created a few anxious moments along the way.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Praises Dan Campbell’s Clock Management

Speaking to reporters following the victory, Goff explained that the players were simply responsible for executing the plays while Campbell and the coaching staff managed the clock. He also acknowledged how difficult those decisions can be with the game hanging in the balance.

“To us, we’re just running the play that’s called. It’s hard on the sideline for the coaches, certainly,” Goff said. “I thought that was as good as it gets at clock management, from how much time we had, like four minutes, and then knowing we don’t want to give them the ball back.”

Goff explained that Detroit wanted to avoid giving Packers quarterback Jordan Love another opportunity to win the game. Rather than settle for a field goal with time remaining, the Lions were determined to make their possession the last one.

“A lot of teams probably kick the field goal there with 30 seconds, and they have a chance. But we didn’t want to do that. We handled it really well and did everything we wanted to and kicked it with no time left.”

The approach worked exactly as intended, with Bates connecting on a 22-yard field goal as time expired. The victory improved Detroit to 4-2 and gave the Lions an important win over their NFC North rivals.

Jahmyr Gibbs Was Told Not to Score

Perhaps the most unusual part of Detroit’s final possession involved Jahmyr Gibbs, who intentionally went down short of the end zone rather than score a touchdown. Goff confirmed that this wasn’t a spontaneous decision by the running back, but part of Detroit’s deliberate strategy.

“Of course. Yeah, of course. If it was the last play of the game, or if there’s 10 seconds left, maybe he can score. But no, we didn’t want him to.”

Goff admitted that he had never experienced quite that situation before and that the execution wasn’t completely flawless. Detroit nearly complicated matters by leaving itself with a third-and-short situation rather than securing the necessary first down earlier.

“Actually, I don’t know if I’ve ever had that before. It was kind of my first time in that. We wanted to get the first down but wanted to get down, and Gibby knew that. But he didn’t want to get dragged into the end zone if he got too close.”

The Lions eventually picked up the necessary yardage, forcing Green Bay to watch helplessly as the remaining seconds disappeared. According to Detroit’s official game recap, the Lions controlled the final 3:21 with a 10-play drive that ended with Bates’ game-winner.

Goff’s praise is particularly interesting considering how differently Campbell’s earlier fourth-down decision was received. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter, Campbell attempted to convert fourth-and-1 deep in Detroit territory, only to watch Gibbs get stopped short.

As we previously reported when Campbell explained that controversial decision, the coach believed his offense would convert and trusted his defense to get the ball back if it failed. Fortunately, DJ Wonnum blocked Green Bay’s ensuing field-goal attempt, keeping the game tied.

The reaction from Lions fans following the fourth-down gamble demonstrated just how divisive Campbell’s aggressive philosophy can be. However, the final possession showed a more calculated side of Detroit’s head coach, as the Lions prioritized controlling the clock over scoring an immediate touchdown.

Goff finished Sunday’s victory with 303 passing yards and two touchdowns, but his most important contribution may have been directing the offense through those final moments. Instead of forcing a touchdown, Detroit trusted its execution, protected the football, and ensured Green Bay never got another possession.

Campbell’s fourth-down gamble will continue to generate debate, but Goff left little doubt about his feelings regarding the final drive. In the quarterback’s eyes, Detroit’s late-game management was about as good as it gets.