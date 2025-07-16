Jared Goff and Wife Christen Harper Goff Welcome Baby Girl [Photos]

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his wife, Christen Harper Goff, have officially joined the parenting club, and they’re over the moon about it.

TLDR:

Jared Goff and Christen Harper welcomed their first child, a daughter named Romy Isabelle Goff .

. The couple shared black-and-white photos of their newborn on Instagram.

Goff wore a “Girl Dad” hat and was seen cradling Romy in a touching post.

Harper added Coldplay’s “Green Eyes” to her stories and wrote, “Heart is bursting into a million pieces!”

Baby Romy Has Arrived

The couple made the announcement on July 15 with a joint Instagram post, showing off a series of black-and-white photos featuring their daughter, Romy Isabelle Goff. One image showed the newborn gripping her mom’s finger. In another, Goff, 30, held his daughter tenderly while wearing a “Girl Dad” hat, a nod to his new favorite title.

Christen, 32, who works as a model and actress, added to the sweetness with her own Instagram Stories. She posted the photo of Jared holding Romy and wrote, “Heart is bursting into a million pieces!!!!” She also added Coldplay’s “Green Eyes” to the post and later followed up with a close-up shot captioned simply, “ROMY!” with a white heart, cloud, and wing emoji.

The couple married in 2024, and this marks their first child together.

From Touchdowns to Tummy Time

While Goff is getting used to the sleepless nights and diaper duty, he’s also coming off a stellar 2024 season with the Detroit Lions. The 6’4″, 217-pound quarterback led Detroit to a 15-2 regular season record, throwing for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and completing 72.4% of his passes. His 8.6 yards per attempt and 111.8 passer rating helped cement his status as one of the top signal-callers in the league last year.

Safe to say, it’s been a good year both professionally and personally for the man fans now affectionately call “Mr. Perfect.”

The Bottom Line

The Goffs are entering a new season of life — this one without playbooks, but with plenty of burp cloths. As Lions fans look ahead to training camp, Jared Goff is embracing the most important title he’ll ever hold: Dad.